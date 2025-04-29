Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): A tourist from Ahmedabad, Rishi Bhatt, who was ziplining during the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, said he was "grateful to the Indian Army" who arrived within "20-25 minutes."

Bhatt, while speaking to the ANI, said, "Army covered Pahalgam within 20-25 minutes. They gave cover to all the tourists within 18-20 minutes... We felt safe once the Army gave us cover. I am grateful to the Indian Army."

"We soon found the Indian Army personnel before us. They gave cover to all the tourists," he added.

Describing the security in the area before the attack, he said, "Army presence was everywhere in lower areas, even in the forest. But there was no Army officer at the main location. There was Jammu & Kashmir Police as well as three security guards..."

Rishi Bhatt also alleged that a zipline operator uttered the phrase "Allahu Akbar" thrice just before the terrorists began firing.

Bhatt, who had recorded a video while ziplining, can be seen enjoying the ride, while the sound of gunfire can be heard in the background. The video has gone viral.

Talking to ANI in Ahmedabad about his viral video, Bhatt said he had a "suspicion" about the "Kashmiri" zipline operator who shouted 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and the firing started immediately after that.

"9 people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter anything. When I was sliding, he spoke and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started...He looked like a regular Kashmiri," Bhatt claimed.

"Firing started when I was ziplining... After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack...and people on the ground are being killed," Bhatt told ANI while recalling the incident. "I saw 5-6 people getting shot."

After that, he detached himself from the zipline and fled with his family.

"I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding at a spot which was like a pit, so you could not spot someone easily there. We too hid there," he added.

He further claimed that the attackers targeted individuals based on their identity.

"I found out that men in two families ahead of us were asked their religion and shot in front of my wife and son. My wife and son were screaming," Bhatt said.

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals from across the country and one Nepalese citizen, leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the attack, the Centre has said that the terrorists and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

In the wake of the incident, the Central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari check post. The Centre has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27. (ANI)

