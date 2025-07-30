New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed that the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project is not just an "ecological and humanitarian catastrophe" but it is also "disaster-prone and risky".

The Congress general secretary said locating such a massive project in the islands deliberately jeopardises investment, infrastructure, people, and the ecology.

There was no immediate response from the government on Ramesh's claims.

"An earthquake of 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands yesterday morning. We must recall that the islands are a seismically active zone. The Great Nicobar Mega Infrastructure Project being built here is not just an ecological and humanitarian catastrophe, it is also disaster-prone and risky," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The area saw a permanent subsidence of about 15 feet during the tsunami of December 2004, he said.

"Locating such a massive project here deliberately jeopardises investment, infrastructure, people, and the ecology," Ramesh said, and shared links to his letters to the Union environment minister last year on this issue.

Last week, Ramesh had alleged that the Great Nicobar project has been bulldozed through by the Modi government through "deception, intimidation, and manipulation".

The Congress leader has been insisting that the present design of the Great Nicobar project "endangers ecology" in a "needlessly unacceptable manner".

