Amritsar, Apr 9 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Sunday sent a 'jatha' (group) of Sikh pilgrims to participate in a religious congregation to be organised on Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan.

Besides the SGPC, Sikh devotees sponsored by Haryana Gurdwara Management and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee also crossed over to Pakistan on Sunday through the Joint Check post of Attari border (JCP), officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says 'Saffron Flag Will Be Unfurled All Over State in 2024' (Watch Video).

The total strength of Sikh pilgrims who crossed over to Pakistan was 2,500.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said this 'jatha' has departed to participate in the main congregation of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) to be organised at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 18th Roza of Ramzan on April 10 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, and Other Cities of India.

He said the 'jatha' will reach Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib on April 9, and after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib, Mandi Chuharkana, on April 10, it will return to Nankana Sahib.

The jatha will reach Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib on April 12, and participate in the main congregation on April 14, he said.

On April 15, the 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, and visit Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Eminabad, as well as Gurdwara Sri Kartapur Sahib on April 16. After staying at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17, the 'jatha' will return to India on April 18, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)