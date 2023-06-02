Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): For the last four years, the administration has been focusing on the development of agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special measures are also being taken to make UT self-sufficient in milk production. Dairy industry is being promoted, the trend of dairy farm is increasing from last few years and educated youth are also joining this industry.

In Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu, a large number of youths are opening dairy farms for which they are also being provided financial assistance by the government.

According to official sources, the number of cows in Jammu and Kashmir is 32 lakh, which is 1.04 per cent of the total cow population of India. The value of milk economy in J&K is Rs 9080 crore which plays an important role in the agricultural economy of UT.

Dairy farming is a major source of livelihood for many rural families and continues to grow, with increased milk productivity under CSS-RGM and improved milk quality under CSS-NPDD. The collection, processing and marketing infrastructure is to be upgraded.

The dairy industry in Jammu and Kashmir has enormous potential for the economy of the UT, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the welfare of the local population. With increasing demand for milk products and per capita availability of milk less than many milk-capacity states, the dairy sector is poised for significant growth in UT in the coming years.

Jammu and Kashmir has been able to produce 2513.72 metric tonnes of milk by the end of January 2023, which is more than the previous years and the continuous increase in production is bringing it closer to self-sufficiency in milk production.

At the government level, 4286 dairy units have been sanctioned. In coming days milk production and marketing will be brought under organized sector. In Kashmir, 95 per cent of milk is distributed between farmers and consumers at the individual level under the unorganized sector, while about 10 milk processing factories established here are providing only 5 per cent of the total consumption here, as a result of which milk quality and hygiene are being done. There is no effective mechanism of preventive measures.

Agriculture Production Department Secretary Atul Dolo said that Jammu and Kashmir will witness a white revolution in the next five years as milk production is expected to increase by 75 per cent in the coming years.

How serious the government is making efforts to increase milk production can be gauged from the successful organization of Summer Meet on World Milk Day in Srinagar on June 1.

The LG said that the celebration of World Milk Day in Jammu and Kashmir is an important occasion to recognize the important contribution of dairy farmers, business people and all stakeholders in the development of dairy industry.

The project will directly benefit 1533 literate rural youth and around 7 lakh dairy farmers will get indirect benefits in terms of increased productivity and milk yield. (ANI)

