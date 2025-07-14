Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the growth of the film industry would be a special component in the state government's 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision document.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of 'Shrimad Bhagavatam' of Sagar Pictures Entertainment held at the Ramoji Film City here, he wished that not only Telugu and Bollywood, but Hollywood films should also be shot in Hyderabad and Telangana in the future.

The state government aims to make Telangana a USD one trillion economy by 2035 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047, he said.

Stating that he has not visited the world-famous Universal Studios, the CM said the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad is comparable to that studio.

Reddy wished that Akash of Sagar Pictures Entertainment should earn more name than his illustrious grandfather Ramanand Sagar of the iconic 'Ramayan' serial telecast by Doordarshan in the 1980s.

