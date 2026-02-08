Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over his latter's assurance to safeguard the 4 per cent minority reservation.

Krishank on Saturday questioned the timing of the CM's statement and alleged that the state chief minister has failed to implement the promised guarantee over the last two years.

The BRS spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has never raised the issue of providing a 10 per cent reservation for Muslims in Parliament.

The BRS Spokesperson claimed that no meetings have been held, no resolutions have been passed, and no initiatives have been taken by the Congress leader, nor has he ever spoken about the matter in the House.

"Two years being in government, and now suddenly he is talking about 4% Muslim reservation. Has he forgotten that in the Muslim declaration, which the Congress party released, they promised 10%... He had every chance to raise this issue in the parliament. Neither Rahul Gandhi, his leader, talks about it in the parliament, nor have so many meetings taken place, nor has he ever passed any resolution or spoken about it, or taken any such initiative... Once Congress speaks about this, immediately the BJP comes in and the whole Hindu-Muslim agenda... These last two years, his guarantees have not been implemented, and his 420 promises and his declarations also have not been implemented... It is absolutely failed governance, and that is why, to do this BJP Congress politics, he has taken up this issue," Krishank told ANI.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Reddy reaffirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding the 4 per cent reservation for minorities in the state, asserting that the Congress has always supported the community whenever their needs arose.

Addressing a gathering in Nizamabad, Reddy said, "We are working hard to save 4% reservation for the minorities, which we provided earlier. Whenever Muslims wanted anything, Congress fulfilled it. We made a muslim President of India, Congress made 7 Muslim Chief Ministers. Without being an MLA or MLC, we made Azharuddin a minister, and very soon we are going give him the MLC post. We have given minorities their right in the party."

Responding to BJP leader Ramchander Rao's reference to him as "Revanthuddin," the Chief Minister said he accepts the name without objection, emphasising inclusivity across communities.

"Today, if any Muslim brother calls me Revanthuddin, I will accept it happily. BJP Ramchander Rao, you called me Revanthuddin. I don't have any problem; it might be Revanth Goud, Revanth Madiga (SC), Revanth Muidraj, Revanth Singh or Revanthuddin. I don't have any objection," CM Reddy said. (ANI)

