New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Amid Dansal's crisp, wintry breath and beneath the solemn heights of the Trikuta hills, 262 valiant sons of Jammu & Kashmir inscribed their legacy deep into the annals of valour at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Dansal, winter outpost of the main Regimental Centre at Srinagar. With martial melodies stirring the cold breeze, these Recruits, clad in courage and pride, advanced with unwavering spirit, epitomising the indomitable protectors of the nation.

The watch gaze of Lieutenant General PK Mishra, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, GOC White Knight Corps, lent solemnity to a parade far beyond routine; the event resonated as a powerful anthem of defiance against threats undermining India's sovereignty, especially following the recent events. This gathering wasn't merely ceremonial; it was a vibrant testament to the seamless unity and fierce patriotism that thrums through the soldiers' olive greens.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Kerala 'Lok Bhavan', Lead Navy Day Celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on December 3.

Dansal's winter haze and soft sun, overlooked by the celestial Trikuta hills, added a profound dimension to the spectacle. As the final salute reverberated through the winter mist, the Tricolour soared high, symbolising these youths' steadfast march forward -not just stepping, but charging ahead, rifles firm, with motherland pulsing within their hearts.

The reverberating words of Lt Gen PK Mishra echoed a message of deep commitment- these recruits serve not just a uniform, but the very essence of India. The proud families, honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' in recognition of their selfless support, witnessed their sound transformation from spirited recruits into formidable nation guardians, casting a lasting vision of courage, resilience and hope, a narrative etched in the soul of the nation.

Also Read | BSF Raising Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Border Security Force 61th Raising Day; Commends Their Unwavering Resolve and Professionalism.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Internship Programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, offers young people a chance to work alongside the Army in cutting-edge fields such as technology, cyber skills, AI, and drones.

Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, in an interaction with ANI, said, "The Army Internship Programme is an endeavour to get the youth of the country to get an opportunity to work with their Army in a mutually beneficial mode in various fields like technology (Cyber, AI, Drones etc), mass communication and accounting. Interning with the Army is a cherished entry in anyone's CV."

The top Army official added that the programme's pilot phase attracted strong interest from students.

"Our experience in the pilot paid programme conducted this year has been very encouraging. It will be an annual feature hereon," he said.

This annual programme is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, providing hands-on experience in domains critical to national development and defence modernisation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)