Bharuch, Feb 23 (PTI) At least 20 workers were injured after a massive fire broke out following a loud blast in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 2 am in the United Phosphorous Limited's unit, engaged in manufacturing chemicals used in medicines, in Jhagadia industrial area, police inspector P H Vasava said.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard by people a long distance away from the spot, the official said.

"At least 20 workers were injured. Eight of them are admitted in hospitals in Bharuch and Ankleshwar, while 12 others were discharged after initial treatment," he said.

Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 6.30 am, he said.

Rescuers have not been able to enter the unit due to excessive heat in the premises, but they are still trying to get in, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)