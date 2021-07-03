Ahmedabad, Jul 3 (PTI) The state National Cadet Corps (NCC) directorate on Saturday launched its 'Gujarat Thanks Kargil Heroes' campaign as part of which 25,000 greeting cards will be sent to soldiers deployed in Kargil on July 26 to mark the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official said.

He said this initiative is part of the fifth phase of the 'Ek Main Sau Ke Liye' campaign launched by the state NCC on May 1, which is also celebrated as Gujarat's Foundation Day.

The campaign has been awarded the Certificate of Commitment of the World Book of Records of London for its success, especially on the NCC directorate's Twitter handle where it has garnered 14 lakh hits, he added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who launched the fifth phase of the campaign from Gandhinagar, handed over the certificate of the World Book of Records to Additional Director General of NCC Directorate, Gujarat, Major General Arvind Kapoor, a release said.

Rupani expressed pride on 65,000 youths joining the NCC in the state, and said those who have passed the NCC 'C' certificate are given priority in police recruitment, the release from the chief minister's office (CMO) added.

Giving details of the four phases of the 'Ek Main So Ke Liye' campaign that have been completed so far, Major General Kapoor said the first phase had each NCC cadet raising awareness among 100 kin and friends about the importance of COVID-19 protocols, while the second phase had them visit old age homes to show love towards the elderly.

In the third phase, NCC cadets joined hands with ex-servicemen and the kin of martyrs to lend a helping hand, whereas in the fourth phase, frontline health staff fighting the COVID-19 pandemic were encouraged, the major general said.

