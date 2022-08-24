Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (PTI) Following heavy inflow of water from Madhya Pradesh, the authorities in Gujarat are currently releasing more than six lakh cusecs of water into the Narmada river from the Sardar Sarovar dam by opening its 23 gates, officials said on Wednesday.

In view of the discharge of water, more than 100 people living in low-lying areas of Bharuch city and district have been shifted to safety so far, they said.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed heavy rains last week. Following a huge inflow of water from Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams situated in the neighbouring state on the upstream of Narmada, the Sardar Sarovar dam's water storage on Wednesday afternoon touched the height of 136.29 metres, barely two metres less than its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres.

At present, the dam, situated near Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district, is receiving a staggering 7.65 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water, while a total of 6.12 lakh cusecs water is being released into the river as well as the canal, a release by Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) said.

Of the total 30 gates on the dam, 23 have been opened since August 22 evening. At present, these 23 gates are open up to the height of 3.05 meters to allow an outflow of 5.50 lakh cusecs water directly into the Narmada river.

The remaining 44,638 cusecs water is being released into the river through six underground River Bed Power House (RBPH) and 18,046 cusecs is being released into the main Narmada canal, the SSNNL said in the release.

"With such a huge inflow of water, Narmada river is now flowing above the danger level of 24 feet near Bharuch town, forcing the authorities to shift more than 100 persons living in low lying areas," said Bharuch district collector Tushar Sumera.

"Narmada has touched the 26.49 feet mark at Golden Bridge in Bharuch. This is well above the danger mark of 24 feet. We have alerted people living close to the river and also shifted more than 100 persons so far. We are also keeping a close watch on villages situated near the riverbank," he added.

Villages on the banks of the river in Vadodara district were also alerted as the water level has risen significantly.

The administration has asked boat operators not to venture into the river with people being warned to stay away from the banks of the river.

