Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 133 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in the state on Tuesday, raising the count of infections in the region to 60,302, an official from the state health department said.

While one patient succumbed to the infection, 170 were discharged from various hospitals in the district following their recovery, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district stood at 2,272 and the number of recoveries reached 54,264, he said.

Ahmedabad city reported 129 new cases and 167 recoveries, while the rural parts reported four new cases and three recoveries, a release stated.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city currently has 2,318 active cases, of which 430 are in the south zone, followed by 420 and 366 in the west and northwest zones respectively.

The city now has four micro-containment areas, the AMC said.

The tally of infections in rural Ahmedabad stood at 3,949, of which 3,878 patients have recovered from the infection, an official said.

