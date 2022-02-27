Dwarka, Feb 27 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress on Sunday promised to provide electricity free of cost or at concessional rates to domestic users, a cap on domestic gas cylinder price at Rs 500, and creation of 10 lakh jobs annually if voted to power in the state Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

The opposition party also promised Rs 4 lakh assistance and a government job to the kin of COVID-19 victims and said it would free farmers from debt, cut their power bills by half and provide direct assistance of Rs 70,000 per year under the 'Nyay Yojana' to needy families.

The Congress promised to re-introduce the 2004 pension scheme, start the 'Mahatma Gandhi Education Complex' model to "liberate parents from exploitation through commercialisation of education" as well as a "timely recruitment calendar" to fill more than five lakh government vacancies.

Releasing the party's 'Dwarka Sankalp Patra' (resolution) on the last day of its three-day conclave organised at Dwarka, state unit president Jagdish Thakor said people were left with no option but to go in for change as the BJP government was witnessing policy paralysis.

"The administration has also been BJP-ised, and it is used more for political purposes than for the welfare of the people. The BJP government has not lived up to the expectations of the people. Its promises have proved to be false. The condition of the people has deteriorated instead of improving," he told a gathering.

"The Congress will ensure nobody has to pay more than Rs 500 per gas cylinder. Provision will be made to provide electricity on free or concessional basis depending on the residential electricity bill," Thakor said.

The 'sankalp patra' also spoke of minimum wages to Anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal workers, permanent jobs to those who have remained on contractual basis for 10 years and more, subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers, and 'Tiranga Clinic' at the ward level in urban areas for "service, diagnosis, treatment".

The party said, if voted to power, it would relieve people from inflation, provide free education to girls till graduation, and strictly implement the Right to Education Act.

"We will ensure adequate appointments and modernisation of the state police force, make provisions for adequate pay grades and facilities to curb exploitation of policemen, and bring transparency in government accounts to remove corruption at every level. Corruption underway will be probed and the guilty punished," Thakor said.

The tax structure will be simplified by rooting out "tax terrorism" being imposed on small businesses and 10 lakh jobs will be created annually, he said.

The 'sankalp patra' also focused on utilisation of funds for SC/ST communities, implementation of Forest Land Act, development of urban areas in an integrated manner, nutrition and self-reliance to women, as well as policy for purification of polluted rivers in the urban areas, including Sabarmati, Tapi, Vishwamitri.

