Ahmedabad, Jan 9 (PTI) A district education officer (DEO) was on Monday arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a school principal, an official said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Has Inherited Debt of Rs 75,000 Crore Due to Financial Mismanagement by Previous BJP Government, Says Ministers Anirudh Singh.

The DEO of Mahisagar district was caught accepting the bribe, which he had allegedly demanded to allot an 'employee number' to a newly appointed teacher, the official said.

Also Read | Gurugram Fire: More Then 200 Shanties Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupted in Slum Near Ghasola Village in Sector 49.

A new teacher was appointed for a school in Nani Sarsan village near Lunawada town, and as per the rules, the school principal approached the DEO's office in Lunawada for the allotment of her employee number, he said.

When the number wasn't allotted to the teacher, the principal visited the DEO office on January 5 to inquire about the delay, and the accused official demanded Rs 20,000 to process the request, the official said.

After the teacher refused to give in to the demand, the principal lodged a complaint with the ACB police station in Lunawada, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)