Ahmedabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday slashed the charges of RT-PCR tests being conducted by private laboratories to Rs 900 from Rs 1,100, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Monday.

If a laboratory assistant is called at home or at the hospital to collect samples through RT-PCR test, the charges will be Rs 900 with effect from Tuesday, he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Patel, who handles the Health portfolio, said a if a person visits a laboratory to give his swab sample, he will now be charged Rs 700 instead of Rs 800.

"Till now, the state government alone conducted 40.99 lakh RT-PCR tests and over 1.19 crore antigen tests free of cost," Patel said.

He said 11 state-run hospitals across Gujarat, including the civil hospital in Ahmedabad, will get the PSA oxygen generator plants soon to cope up with the rising demand for medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) is a technology of generating enriched oxygen from the ambient air.

These plants inside hospital premises would generate oxygen which will be supplied to patients, he said. lied to the patients, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)