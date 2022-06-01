Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat on June 6 to address a rally in Mehsana, a party official said on Wednesday.

This will be Kejriwal's fourth visit in three months to Gujarat, where the state Assembly elections are due in December.

The AAP leader is likely to hold a road show and address a gathering in Mehsana, which is seen as a Patidar stronghold.

"Kejriwal will visit Mehsana on June 6. His visit is confirmed, but the official schedule of the programme is yet to be released," the party's state spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said.

Riding on the party's Punjab victory, Kejriwal had held a road show in Ahmedabad on April 2 jointly with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and had addressed "Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan," in Bharuch jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party chief Chhotu Vasava on May 1 with an aim to woo tribal voters.

This was followed by a rally in the BJP stronghold of Rajkot on May 11.

The AAP seeks to contest on all 182 seats and has positioned itself as an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

In its preparation for the Assembly election, the party has launched Parivartan Yatra, with leaders and members meeting people in different zones of Gujarat with the aim to give "a platform to the people to voice their troubles".

The party has claimed the yatra, which entered 18th day, to be a success.

"The public will respond appropriately to the BJP by voting for the AAP in the upcoming elections,” party leader Isudan Gadhvi said.

