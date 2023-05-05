Surat, May 5 (PTI) An accused in a murder case was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons outside the district court in Gujarat's Surat city on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the victim Suraj Yadav (28) had come to the court in Athwalines area for a hearing in a murder case, an official said.

Yadav was killed out of a personal enmity as he was involved in a murder in the recent past, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 4) Sagar Bagmar said.

According to the police, Yadav was one of the three accused allegedly involved in the murder of one Durgesh Thakor in August last year.

Preliminary probe has revealed that Yadav, a resident of Sachin GIDC area of Surat, was out on bail in the case and had come for a hearing, the official said.

"While Yadav was standing some distance from the court premises, two men came in a vehicle and stabbed him multiple times with sharp weapons. While the assailants fled the spot, locals rushed Yadav to a nearby hospital in a serious condition, but he could not be saved," Bagmar said.

The attack was also captured by a CCTV camera installed near the court premises. In the video footage, two men can be seen attacking Yadav on the road and stabbing him multiple times in full public view.

"As Yadav was an accused in the murder of one Durgesh Thakor, we learnt that people associated with Thakor may have attacked him out of animosity. We have formed teams to nab the culprits involved in the crime," the DCP added.

