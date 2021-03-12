Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Gujarat reported 715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 2,76,622, while two patients died and 495 people recovered during the day, an official said on Friday evening.

The deaths took place in Ahmedabad and Surat, pushing the toll in the state to 4,420.

The tally of recoveries increased to 2,68,196, which is 96.95 per cent of the caseload, the official said.

The number of active cases in Gujarat is 4,006, including 51 on ventilator support.

"Surat saw 196 new cases, followed by 145 in Ahmedabad, 117 in Vadodara and 69 in Rajkot," the official said.

In a press release, the state health department said 18.38 lakh people have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, while 4.61 lakh have got the second dose.

Over 1.60 lakh senior citizens and people in the 45- plus age group with comorbidities were administered the vaccine on Friday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a high-level meeting during the day in view of the continuous rise in new cases over the past few days.

In neighboring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, four cases and one recovery were reported, leaving the Union Territory with a tally of 3,402 cases and active caseload of 23.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,76,622, new cases 715, death toll 4,420, discharged 2,68,196, active cases 4,006, and people tested so far - figures not released.

