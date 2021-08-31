Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,42, while the day also saw a record 8,01,175 people being administered vaccine doses against the infection, an official said.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl from Delhi Raped and Killed, Police Arrest Landlord's Brother.

The toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,081, while the recovery count increased by 12 to reach 8,15,191, leaving the state with 150 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Seven Union Ministers To Launch Yoga-Break Mobile Application Tomorrow.

The administration of a record number of doses on Tuesday took the overall count to 4,62,70,665, of which 1.34 crore jabs were given in August alone, a government release said.

It added that 70.20 per cent eligible beneficiaries in Gujarat have so far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 12 new cases reported during the day comprised six in Ahmedabad, four in Vadodara and two in Surat, the official informed.

The COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu on Tuesday remained unchanged at 10,635, while two people getting discharged took the recovery count to 10,627, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of four.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,422, new cases 12, death toll 10,081, discharged 8,15,191, active cases 150, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)