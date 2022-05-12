Ahmedabad, May 12 (PTI) Two persons were injured when some unidentified persons pelted stones at the wedding procession of a Dalit man at a village in Gujarat's Patan district on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The local police rushed to the scene at Bhatsan village and helped the Dalit family to take out the wedding procession under adequate protection, district superintendent of police Vijay Patel said.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists At His Office in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per preliminary investigation, the procession was not attacked out of any discrimination or grudge against Dalits, the official said.

"To stop unnecessary expenditure on lavish weddings, the village panchayat had passed a resolution six years ago that irrespective of the caste, no family is allowed to take out a procession during weddings. But the groom's family insisted on taking out a procession," Patel claimed.

When the procession with the groom Vijay Parmar riding a horse passed through the village, some people pelted stones and two persons were injured in the incident, he said.

"We provided police protection and helped the procession reach a neighbouring village. Since the family is still busy with the wedding and has not returned, no FIR has been registered yet," the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)