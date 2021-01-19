Gandhinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a 'Horticulture Development Mission' under which wasteland will be given on lease to farmers or companies to turn it into cultivable agriculture land.

The HDM will be implemented on a pilot basis in Kutch, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Surendranagar districts, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

"Many parcels of land in Gujarat are not cultivable and are like desert areas. In order to make such land cultivable and increase income of farmers, the Horticulture Development Mission is being introduced," he said.

"Some farmers in such districts have worked hard and developed farming of fruit as well as cultivation of medicinal plants. Regions of north Gujarat and Kutch have emerged as a hub for cultivating pomegranate, guava, dates, papaya etc," he added.

Under the scheme, such land will be allotted to farmers, organizations, individuals or partnership firms for cultivation, and the area will range from 125 acres to 1000 acres (50 hectares to 400 hectares).

Officials said nearly 50 thousand acres will be provided on a 30-year lease, at nominal rates, low security deposit and rent exemption for five years.

Rent post the fifth year onwards will range form Rs 100 per acre per annum to Rs 500 per care per annum between the 25th and 30th year.

Those getting such land will get priority electricity connections, permission to install solar panels, 25 per cent subsidy on borewells and 70 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation, they said.

The progress made on the land under the mission will be evaluated in five years, after which a decision on renewal or cancellation will be taken.

Rupani said farmers or firms can only grow fruits or medicinal plants on such land, and not cash crops or grains.

