Surat, Mar 1 (PTI) Two firemen were injured in a fire that broke out in a textile mill in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said on Monday.

The blaze erupted around 10 pm on Sunday in a unit located on the third floor of Prerna Mill in Pandesara industrial area here, divisional officer (fire), south zone, Raju Gaikwad said.

Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by 2 am on Monday, he said.

"More than 12 workers who were inside the unit managed to come out to safety. Two of our staffers were injured due to a blast in a fire extinguisher," the official said.

One of the injured personnel, who suffered a bone fracture, was admitted in hospital, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)