Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard arrested three more people including two Afgan nationals on Thursday in connection with the seizure of Heroin worth Rs 280 crores from a boat in the Arabian sea in April in which nine Pakistani nationals were detained earlier, said a press release by Gujarat ATS.

In a joint operation, Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard apprehended a boat from Pakistan in the Arabian Sea on April 25, and seized 56 kg Heroin from the accused persons, added the statement.

The three accused detained today have been identified as Khari Hamidullah, Mohammad Hakim and Azim Ahmed who are the residents of New Delhi and Uttarakhand respectively.

In an official release, the ATS stated, "Based on the information received by ATS, ATS and the coastguard team searched the Pakistani boat, Al Hajj, which was 14 NM in the Indian waters and we recovered 56 packets of heroin weighing around 56 kgs worth 280 crore."

Ten days of remand have been obtained from the court and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

