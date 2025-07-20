Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): Five members of a family died by suicide at the rented house in Bavla by consuming a poisonous liquid, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Kanji Waghela (34), his wife Sonal (26) and their two daughters (11 and 05) and a son (08).

All of them are originally from Dholka, police said.

Officials further added that the reason behind their suicide is unknown.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

