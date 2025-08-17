Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): Eight people were killed after a massive collision between two cars near Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday, police said.

Speaking to the reporters, Surendranagar DSP Girish Kumar Pandya said, "On the highway connecting Lakhtar and Surendranagar, there was a collision between two cars. And after the collision, Maruti Dzire came into the lap of fire, and all eight people in Maruti Dzire died due to the fire."

DSP Pandya further informed that the police have shifted all the bodies to the hospital, and identification and post-mortem of the bodies are underway.

Further investigation is underway.

