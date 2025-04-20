Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has introduced a robotic device capable of carrying out underwater search operations at depths of up to 200 metres.

AMC plans to procure the equipment, known as a Deep Trekker remote-operated vehicle (ROV), for future use. The robot is equipped with a camera and a mechanical grabber and can be operated remotely. It can perform search tasks in low-visibility conditions and retrieve objects weighing up to 100 kilograms.

According to AMC's Divisional Fire Officer Om Jadeja, the fire and emergency department was approached by a third-party agency that demonstrated the device. The equipment, which uses sonar technology, was tested in the presence of local first responders during a field demonstration.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's fire and emergency department was approached by a third-party agency. They said that they have such a product, and with the help of Sonar technology, it is helpful for deep search and rescue operations. We called the nearby first responders for the water rescue operations. An object was put inside the water, and this equipment was used for searching. With this equipment, we can carry out search operations up to 200 m deep," he said.

Officials said the robotic device is expected to support various operations, including retrieving objects used as weapons during any crime or dead bodies from rivers and canals.

This will provide more assistance to the authorities in crime-related investigations when items or bodies are discarded underwater.

Currently, the absence of such equipment in the fire department requires divers or even firefighters to manually search underwater, often during nighttime or in complex conditions. With the addition of this robotic system, the department aims to increase its response capability with more procurement in process.

Earlier on Friday, AMC conducted mock drills at Nexus One Mall as part of its fire and rescue service operation, in coordination with multiple emergency response agencies. (ANI)

