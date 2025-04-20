New Delhi, April 20: On the occasion of Easter Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to citizens, emphasising the festival's universal message of new beginnings. Taking to the social media platform X, President Murmu shared a message celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and its enduring significance.

"Easter greetings to all! On this occasion, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This festival inspires the spirit of new hope and new beginnings. The teachings of Jesus Christ inspire humanity to follow the path of love and sacrifice. May this festival of joy and hope bring peace and prosperity to all," the President wrote. Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, is one of the most important festivals in Christianity, marking the belief in Jesus Christ’s resurrection after crucifixion. Easter 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Easter Sunday Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Sweet GIFs, Messages, Sayings and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Holiday.

PM Modi also extended his wishes, saying this Easter is special as the Jubilee Year is being observed. He also prayed that this occasion inspires hope in all. H wrote on X, "Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his wishes through X, highlighting the spiritual meaning behind the resurrection. "Our warmest greetings on the joyous occasion of Easter which symbolises renewal of hope for a better tomorrow. The eternal significance of Jesus Christ's resurrection is that compassion is stronger than hatred and truth triumphs over evil. As we celebrate Easter Sunday, may joy, peace, amity and harmony illuminate our path ahead," he posted.

Christians worldwide observe this day with religious services, Easter Mass, family gatherings, and traditions such as Easter egg hunts and festive meals. The occasion represents the triumph of life over death and good over evil and offers a message of forgiveness and renewal to the faithful. Easter is rooted in the New Testament of the Bible, which recounts how Jesus was arrested by the Roman authorities for claiming to be the “Son of God”. Easter 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People, Says ‘May This Sacred Occasion Inspire Hope, Renewal and Compassion’.

He was subsequently sentenced to death by the Roman Governor Pontius Pilate on Good Friday. Jesus’ resurrection, which occurred three days after his crucifixion, is celebrated on Easter Sunday. According to the New Testament, Jesus rose from the dead on the third day following his burial, after being crucified by the Romans at Calvary. Easter also marks the conclusion of the 40-day Lent liturgical season, a period characterised by penance, prayer, and fasting. Additionally, Easter is closely associated with the Jewish holiday of Passover.

