Gandhinagar, Mar 30 (PTI) Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel on Tuesday left the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly midway after feeling unwell, two days after his RT-PCR test for coronavirus returned negative, a party functionary said.

Patel (65) left the Assembly during question hour and headed back to his bungalow to take rest as he was not feeling well, BJP's chief whip Pankaj Desai said.

"He had tested negative for coronavirus in an RT-PCR test done two days back. He will get tested for the virus again," Desai added.

Amid the session, so far, nine MLAs and several Assembly staff have been detected with COVID-19, though Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had refused to curtail the session, scheduled to end on April 1.

