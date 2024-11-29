Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man for allegedly sharing the details about the movement of Coast Guard ships with a Pakistani agent, officials said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Deepesh Gohel, used to get Rs 200 per day from a Pakistani agent, Sahima. The accused came into contact with the Pakistani agent through Facebook seven months ago.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Labelled As Witch, 50-Year-Old Woman Tied to Tree, Burnt With Hot Iron Rod for 2 Days To Free Her From Evil Spirit in Bundi.

"Gujarat ATS has registered an espionage case. An accused named Deepesh Gohel has been arrested. He worked near the Okha JT for the last three years. He welded the ships in Okha. Seven months ago, he added a Pakistani friend on Facebook named Sahima," SP K Siddharth told ANI.

He added that the accused shared sensitive information and said the accused got Rs 42, 000 from the agent.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath Led-UP Government To Invite All Chief Ministers Across Nation for Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

"They exchanged numbers, and he came to know that Sahima works in the Pakistan Navy. She asked for the names, details, and movement of the Coast Guard ships stationed in Okha JT... They made a deal of Rs. 200/day. In the last 7 months, bank transactions worth Rs. 42,000 took place... He knew that providing such information was prohibited...," he said.

"A case has been registered under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy against the state. He has been arrested...," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)