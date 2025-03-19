Gandhinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Congress Legislative Party Leader Amit Chavda on Wednesday alleged Gujarat has become a "manufacturing and landing hub" of drugs, while liquor is being sold illegally in connivance with some corrupt police officials.

Speaking in the Assembly on the cut motion for the Budgetary demands for the Home Department, Chavda said the law and order situation declined steadily under the BJP which has been in power for over three decades.

"Youngsters are dying because country-made liquor is sold with chemicals. Indian Made Foreign Liquor is also sold freely due to corruption across the state. This is the fallout of the lack of conviction by the government and because of some dishonest police officers," said Chavda.

The MLA from Anklav seat in Anand district said trucks from neighbouring states carrying liquor bottles are reaching as far as Anand without undergoing checks at the Rajasthan border.

He asked why superintendents of police and range IGs of the districts were not suspended by the Home Department for failing to stop vehicles in their respective jurisdictions.

Citing the seizure of narcotics from ports, seashores, and boats, Chavda said Gujarat has become a "landing hub" for drugs.

"In the recent past, drugs worth Rs 7,350 crore landed at our ports. Many pharmaceutical firms were also caught making narcotics in different parts of the state. It shows that Gujarat has also become a manufacturing hub for drugs," said Chavda.

The Congress leader claimed drugs are easily available even at tea stalls and street food joints. He said a BJP leader was recently held in Surat for allegedly peddling drugs.

Chavda appealed to the state government to initiate necessary steps to curb the menace of drugs.

Referring to Gujarat DGP's recent order to list anti-social elements, Chavda said the Home Department should prepare a list of dishonest and corrupt officials.

Other Congress legislators got up from their seats and tried to display posters with slogans that demanded action against criminals, including "mining mafias" and "land mafias".

Irked by Congress legislators' plans to stage a protest inside the House, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary asked marshals to take those posters from the MLAs.

