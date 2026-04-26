Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory of a company manufacturing plastic pellets in Chhapra Extension of Sanjay Nagar in the Bapunagar Extension area of Ahmedabad on Sunday morning.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported. According to Additional Chief Fire Officer Mihir Rana, the Gomtipur Fire Station responded promptly to bring the situation under control. No loss of life or injuries has been reported as of yet.

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"There is a company manufacturing plastic pellets in the Bapunagar area, where we received information about a fire. Vehicles from the Gomtipur Fire Station arrived immediately and are engaged in extinguishing the fire," Rana said.

In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at an oil extraction facility processing old tyres in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district, UP, on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.

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According to Fire Station Officer Krishna Kant Ojha, teams acted promptly to contain the fire.

"As soon as information about the fire at the factory was received, fire tenders reached the spot. The fire is now under control, and efforts to fully extinguish it are underway. An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire. Five fire vehicles are currently engaged at the site. There has been no loss of life," Ojha told ANI.

In another incident, a fire that broke out in Chilika Lake in Odisha's Khordha district was brought under control after several hours of continuous efforts by wildlife and fire service teams on Saturday, officials said.

The blaze spread through dry Phragmites patches, locally known as Nala grass, before being contained through coordinated firefighting operations involving teams from Khordha and Puri districts. Wildlife officials suspect that miscreants may have ignited the dry grass in the ecologically sensitive lake area, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chilika Wildlife Division, Amlan Nayak, said such incidents are not uncommon in the region due to dry vegetation and human interference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)