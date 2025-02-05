Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): The trophies awarded to Gujarat's tableaux for winning the Popular Choice category in the Republic Day Parade for three consecutive years--2023, 2024, and 2025--were presented during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said a statement from Gujarat CMO.

The Cabinet collectively congratulated and applauded Gujarat for this outstanding achievement.

Gujarat's tableau has achieved a hat-trick by securing first place in the Popular Choice category for three consecutive years, among the various state tableaux presented on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Since the 74th Republic Day National Parade in 2023, Gujarat's tableaux have consistently led in the Popular Choice category. In that year's parade, the state government presented a tableau highlighting Gujarat's commitment to maximizing the use of renewable energy.

The theme, "Clean Green Energy-Rich Gujarat," showcased the state's efforts in advancing renewable energy initiatives, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increased adoption of sustainable energy sources.

In the 75th Republic Day National Parade of 2024, Gujarat's tableau titled "Dhorodo, World Best Tourism Village - UNWTO" also secured the first position in the 'Popular Choice' category. Moreover, this tableau was also ranked second in the Jury's Choice for the best tableaux selection.

In this year's 76th Republic Day National Parade, Gujarat's tableau presented on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, titled "From Anartpur to Ekta Nagar - A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development," received the highest number of votes in the Popular Choice category.

By claiming the top position in the Popular Choice category for the third consecutive year, Gujarat has accomplished a remarkable hat-trick. (ANI)

