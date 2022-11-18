Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday attacked the Congress saying that thousands of people laid down their lives during the freedom struggle but the opposition party highlighted the contribution of only one family.

He was addressing a rally in Mandvi town, 380 kilometres from here, in poll-bound Gujarat's Kutch district for BJP candidate Anirudh Dave.

Polling for Mandvi Assembly seat will be held on December 1 in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"India became independent after thousands of freedom fighters laid down their lives. But the Congress never recognised their sacrifice and taught people that only one family helped India gain independence," said Chouhan.

"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi insulted freedom- fighter Veer Savarkar. It is their nature to insult people. Congress leaders had also insulted the country, our prime minister Narendra Modi and his mother. This country will never forgive Congress for such insults," he further said.

Terming Modi as "God's blessings" for the country and 'kalpvriksha (wish-fulfilling tree of Indian mythology), Chouhan dubbed Rahul Gandhi a "babul tree" (thorny acacia) and Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal as "weed".

"Kejriwal, who had raised objection over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is now advocating printing photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. Kejriwal's promises are nothing but lies. If they don't find any other issue, they will spread casteism," said the senior BJP leader.

The MP CM further said that Kejriwal talks about honesty but one of his ministers (in Delhi) is in jail while another could "go in" (be jailed) any time.

He praised Modi for bringing the waters of Narmada river to the arid region of Kutch, and promised he will ensure the river, which originates in Madhya Pradesh, is always filled with water.

"There was a time when the Congress and activists like Medha Patkar used to abuse me by saying why am I giving away MP's water to Gujarat. Now, when the water has finally reached here, I can see the prosperity it has brought along," said Chouhan.

Polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.

