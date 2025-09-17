Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated his 75th birthday with great gusto.

At an event in Maninagar that was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Amul Bhatt and Councillor Karan Bhatt, Garba performances and a floral map of India marked with 'Namotsav' was seen.

"We are presenting best wishes to the Prime Minister through 'Namotsav' written in the map of India and also playing garba... Many service events are also being organised on this occasion in the entire country..." Bhatt told ANI.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that huge social events are being organised in each corner of the state. He said that around 5 lakh people will donate blood.

"On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, everyone is performing one or the other act of service. This may be the first time that for the birthday celebration of a leader, such huge social events are organised in every corner of the country... Today, 5 lakh people will donate blood... " Sanghavi told reporters.

On this occasion, various service events are also being organised across the country.

In Delhi, minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa performed Akhand Path Sahib Bhog and offered Ardaas at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

"Today at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, an Ardas was performed for PM Modi. We have made this prayer that the Almighty grants Modi ji a long life, and gives him the same zeal to continue his work and serve the country," said Minister Sirsa.

Later in the day, Minister Sirsa, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other Cabinet Ministers and BJP leaders, participated in the Seva Sankalp Walk at India Gate, on the occasion.

To pray for the long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, with his wife Lakshmi Puri, organised Ardas and Langar at Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar in Marol, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign named Seva Pakhwada has been organised to mark PM Modi's birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

