Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of 29th fair of the Akhil Bharatiya Nat Bajaniya Bajigar Samaj.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritized the inclusion of smaller communities and marginalized groups in the nation's development journey. He said that significant progress has been made in bringing communities such as the Nat Bajaniya Bajigar Samaj and other nomadic and denotified tribes into the mainstream.

Also Read | TCS Salary Hike Put on Hold? CHRO Gives Important Update Regarding April Wage Hikes.

"The 29th three-day fair, organized in honor of Pujya Jay Shree Dada Motiram, was held at Motipura (Moti Devti) village in Sanand Taluka of Ahmedabad district. The ancient temple of Motiram Dada, the revered deity of the Nat Bajaniya community, is located in Motipura village," as per a Gujarat Chief Minister Office release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, every public welfare scheme is designed with the underprivileged, common, and economically weaker sections at its core -- which is why every welfare initiative of the government achieves success.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: US to Charge 145% on Chinese Goods.

He further added that ensuring access to government schemes for nomadic and denotified tribes can be challenging due to their mobile way of life, which sometimes prevents them from availing of benefits. However, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, the government has adopted a saturation-driven approach to bridge this gap and ensure that no one is left behind. As a result, citizens are now able to receive the benefits of welfare schemes conveniently at their doorstep.

"The Chief Minister lauded the encouraging shift of Teenagers and youth from the Nat Bajaniya community toward education. He said that to facilitate their academic journey, the government is extending financial and loan assistance. So far, over Rs 3.25 crore in educational loans has been provided to more than 250 students to help them pursue higher studies," the release read.

He further added that the government has extended around Rs 88 crore for loans and financial support to empower women and youth from nomadic and denotified tribes through self-employment opportunities. Furthermore, land has been allotted across all districts of Gujarat to facilitate housing for these communities.

Referring to the cultural fair, Chief Minister Patel stated that Indian culture is inherently Guru-centric, where the Guru is regarded as the bridge to the divine. He mentioned that Pujya Dada Motiram was one such wise and guiding Guru.

CM Patel said that the Nat Bajaniya community maintains strict discipline against addiction. If anyone within the community is found involved in drug use, they are confined in a community-managed jail as a corrective measure.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commended the Nat Bajaniya Bajigar community for their self-discipline and social structure aimed at eradicating addiction. He also engaged with local villagers to discuss the various events and activities held during the three-day fair, expressing his appreciation for the collective efforts that contributed to the event's success," the release read.

On this occasion, Member of the Legislative Assembly Kanubhai Patel, Sarpanch of Motipura village Babu Bhai Nayak, Panchayat President Shailesh Davda, former President JP Vaghela, Kirit Sinh Vaghela, as well as social leaders Bharatbhai Nayak, Hemubhai Nayak, Kamalbhai Nayak, Mansing Nayak, and people from the Nat Bajaniya Bajigar community were present in large numbers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)