Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the 11th All Community Mass Wedding Ceremony organized by Vagheshwari Charitable Trust in Waghodia and blessed 501 newlyweds.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the newlywed couples and wished them a happy and prosperous married life. He said that mass wedding ceremonies truly align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas'.

Also Read | Krishna Bharati Dies at 92: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Eminent Gandhian, Says 'She Dedicated Her Life Towards Nation-Building Through Bapu's Ideals'.

Highlighting the significance of such events, the Chief Minister described mass weddings as a vital social necessity in today's times, reflecting the strengthening spirit of unity and collaboration within society.

He encouraged greater participation in mass wedding ceremonies, emphasizing that these events reflect the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas' and strengthen social harmony. Patel further said that MLA Vaghela, through this commendable initiative, has set a remarkable example of social responsibility as a public representative.

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Judge Yashwant Varma's House Row: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Registration of FIR, Probe by Delhi Police.

He said that mass weddings cultivate unity, brotherhood, and a spirit of selfless service, contributing to the overall development of both the state and the nation.

The Prime Minister has initiated a new era of social transformation with women empowerment at its core. Through the launch of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, he has introduced several key policies and initiatives to enhance the social, educational, and economic well-being of girls and women.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the state government has rolled out various schemes to support girls throughout their lives, from childhood to old age. CM also highlighted that the state government extends financial assistance to girls and women through multiple initiatives.

Gujarat has not only made significant economic strides but has also prioritized the upliftment of all sections of society. Emphasizing this, CM described Gujarat as a state that cherishes its cultural heritage and fosters social harmony. The Chief Minister said that the government extends financial assistance to promote mass weddings through various initiatives, including Saat Phera Samuh Lagna Yojana, Palak Mata-Pita Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana, and Kuvarbai nu Mameru Yojana.

The Chief Minister further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed a strong focus on national development by harnessing the power of societal empowerment. He highlighted that achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat begins with the progress of Viksit Gujarat, making it a shared responsibility for all.

To drive this vision forward, the Prime Minister has initiated sustainable development through initiatives like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Catch the Rain, and Swachh Bharat. Bhupendra Patel encouraged the newlyweds and attendees to engage in these campaigns actively, playing a vital role in making Gujarat a cornerstone in the journey toward a Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, Waghodia MLA and Trustee of Vagheshwari Charitable Trust extended a warm welcome to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and expressed his heartfelt gratitude. He highlighted the various developmental initiatives undertaken in Waghodia Taluka and Waghodia Municipality.

He particularly acknowledged the Chief Minister's support in granting Waghodia municipality status and allocating over Rs250 crore in grants within a year. He also mentioned the Chief Minister's approval for a six-lane road and the sanctioned funds for road and drainage infrastructure, which aimed to resolve traffic issues in the region.

Vallabhadheesh Acharya Vrajraj Maharaj expressed his joy over the grand and sacred organization of the mass wedding ceremony, emphasizing that such all-community mass weddings are essential in today's society.

On the occasion of the 11th community mass marriage ceremony, he encouraged Vagheshwari Charitable Trust, under the leadership of the MLA, to strive toward fulfilling the pledge of hosting the 51st all-community mass wedding in the future.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented Rs 15,000 cheques to adopted daughters who have lost their parents.

Present at the event were the Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Balu Bhai Shukla, Mayor Pinkyben Soni, MP Dr. Hemang Joshi, city and district MLAs, dignitaries, senior leaders, former MPs and ministers, saints, members of Vagheshwari Charitable Trust, senior officials, and esteemed members of society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)