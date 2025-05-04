Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel felicitated Paitdar youths selected for the All India Civil Services and Gujarat Administrative Services

The ceremony began with the Chief Minister offering floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel situated within the premises, according to a release.

Addressing the youth gathered on this occasion, the CM Patel emphasised that Sardar Patel played a pivotal role in uniting India's princely states and laying the foundation of "Ek Bharat."

He further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to building a "Shrestha Bharat." The Chief Minister affirmed that the Prime Minister remains unwavering in safeguarding national security and taking bold decisions in the nation's best interest.

"We aim to face future challenges and advance toward progress by embracing the mantra of 'Back to Basics'," he said.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and emerging technologies, he remarked that both India and Gujarat are progressing in step with the changing times. He proudly mentioned that Gujarat's progress in semiconductor manufacturing is a matter of great pride for all Gujaratis.

Connecting the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" with the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister remarked that although we did not have the chance to directly participate in the independence movement, it is crucial that we now actively engage in the mission for a "Viksit Bharat" and a "Viksit Gujarat."

He underscored that even the smallest effort can ignite a significant transformation and called upon everyone to participate in initiatives like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and Jal Sanchay.

The CM said that the development of the marginalized is at the heart of all central and state government schemes under the Prime Minister's guidance. He emphasized that youth who have succeeded in competitive exams will play a vital role in driving this progress. The Chief Minister conveyed that development will progress at twice the pace through the joint efforts of society and the government. He also praised the Sardar Dham institution for organizing the event.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured four Patidar youths who succeeded in the UPSC exams: Mitul Patel, Utsav Jogani, Rajan Jalotra, and Tushar Mendpara. At the same time, former IAS officers and current associates of Sardar Dham, T.G. Zalavadiya, C.L. Meena, Krishnakumar Jalan, and Sharma were also honored.

Donors who generously contributed to the educational and social activities of Sardar Dham were also recognized. The CM congratulated Amayara Patel for her exceptional performance in international karate competitions and honoured her with a certificate of appreciation.

In today's ceremony, Chief Administrator of Sardardham, Gagjibhai Sutariya, delivered the welcome address. The event was attended by Sardar Dham's trustees, esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, and a large gathering of students and their parents. (ANI)

