Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Marisa Gerards, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and emphasised the Netherlands' expertise in semiconductor-related technologies and expressed keen interest in collaborating with Gujarat for future partnerships.

The Ambassador visited Gujarat to attend the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2025 at Mahatma Mandir. CM Patel also organised one-on-one meetings with other foreign delegates who had come to participate in the SemiConnect Conference, according to a press release.

Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of Jabil Inc.'s Global Business Unit, along with his delegation, met with the Chief Minister to discuss their plans for establishing manufacturing plants in Dholera and Sanand. During the productive discussion, they expressed strong interest in leveraging Gujarat's thriving semiconductor ecosystem.

Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics Private Limited, held a one-on-one meeting with the Chief Minister, expressing his appreciation for the state government's support. He commended the government's efforts in developing essential infrastructure, including power, water, and gas, in Dholera and urged the swift expansion of social infrastructure to further enhance the region's growth.

Norihiko Ishiguro, Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), highlighted JETRO's longstanding association with Gujarat since the Vibrant Gujarat Summit during his meeting with the Chief Minister.

He also expressed a strong interest in fostering industry-academia collaboration and reaffirmed JETRO's commitment to facilitating partnerships between startups, Japanese companies, and academic institutions. Additionally, he extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to attend the Techno Expo, set to take place in Japan later this year.

Ramesh Kannan, Chairman and Managing Director of Kaynes Technology, met with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel as part of the one-on-one meetings. He expressed his gratitude for the state government's proactive approach under the Chief Minister's leadership, which facilitated the swift approval of their Sanand plant in just 15 days. Additionally, he briefed the Chief Minister on the educational program Kaynes Technology has launched in collaboration with Ganpat University, said the press release.

Chua and Shri Vinay Shenoy from Infineon Technologies, Asia Pacific, met with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and shared their interest in setting up research and development facilities in Ahmedabad. They stated that Gujarat's growth potential in the semiconductor sector, combined with Infineon's technological expertise, could create a win-win situation.

Additionally, Chaturvedi and Mr Jerry Agnes from CG Semi Private Limited held a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance received for their project in Sanand.

As part of these one-on-one meetings, representatives from the Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors, including Mr Lars Reger, met with Chief Minister Patel. They provided details of their services in the automotive, communication infrastructure, industrial, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile sectors.

Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister; M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary; Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of Science and Technology; and Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, also participated in these one-on-one meetings with the Chief Minister. (ANI)

