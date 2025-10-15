Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 15 (ANI): At the conclusion of Vikas Saptah, held from October 7 -15, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 488 development projects worth Rs. 2,885 crore from 12 departments, including Urban Development, Health, Education, and Science & Technology, to the citizens at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel attended the event.

As part of the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 24 years of successful governance, Vikas Saptah is observed every year in Gujarat from October 7 to 15. This year, projects worth Rs. 5,000 crore have been dedicated to benefit and serve the citizens of the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the trust the people of Gujarat placed in Narendra Modi in 2001 has now transformed into the confidence of 140 crore citizens across the country. Guiding Gujarat through numerous challenges after the 2001 earthquake, Shri Narendra Modi's vision and leadership have helped the state become a growth engine for the nation.

He stated that the guidance, contribution, and tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for world-class development of Gujarat continue to inspire everyone to move forward in new directions of development, and this inspiration is continually provided through Vikas Saptah.

On the occasion of former President and Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, the Chief Minister paid tribute to him, noting that the Jyotigram scheme, launched under Shri Narendra Modi's vision, was dedicated to the nation by Dr Kalam and illuminated the villages of Gujarat.

Referring to schemes such as Jyotigram, Mukhyamantri Amrutam, e-Gram, Khel Mahakumbh, and Krushi Mahotsav, he said that these initiatives, which began in Gujarat, are now being implemented nationwide.

CM added that during Vikas Saptah, the state government focused on further strengthening and empowering "GYAN" Shakti, which aims to empower the poor, youth, farmers, and women.He added that, through 658 recruitment fairs, more than 55,000 youth have been provided employment opportunities in the private sector. He further mentioned that 10 IAS coaching centres have been established in Gujarat's universities and colleges to offer guidance for competitive exams, including the UPSC Civil Services.

Additionally, more than ₹600 crore as assistance has been distributed to 5.30 lakh farmer beneficiaries through events such as the Ravi Krishi Mahotsav. CM further stated that, through district-level programs, citizens have benefited from projects worth over ₹1,535 crore.

CM said that, as Gujarat approaches its 75th year in 2035, this year's Vikas Saptah will act as a guiding platform for the entire state.

The "Agenda for 2035" will provide the framework to realise the vision of a Viksit Gujarat@ 2047. Over the next decade, this agenda will play a vital role, following the "Whole of Government" approach, in achieving the goal of a "Prosperous State, Empowered Citizens."

CM stated that, to realise the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047," the state will promote indigenous products and embrace the mantra of "Vocal for Local, Local for Global" to advance the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also urged citizens to prioritise domestic products during the upcoming Diwali and New Year festival shopping.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented keys to new homes to beneficiaries of the state's urban housing scheme. He also unveiled the "Gujarat @75" logo and released the book titled "Gujarat @75: Agenda for 2035 - A Decade of Acceleration Towards Viksit Gujarat @2047."

According to the Gujarat CMO, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that Gujarat has today become a beacon of progress. He noted that under PM Modi, Gujarat's development journey, which began in 2001, has now achieved international recognition. The Minister expressed confidence that, under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the vision of a Viksit Bharat will be realised through a Viksit Gujarat.

During the 13 years of leadership under Gujarat's then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the state emerged as a national role model. The campaigns, schemes, and new initiatives launched in Gujarat are now being implemented nationally by the Prime Minister to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of the current Chief Minister, public welfare services are being extended to every citizen across the state.

At the conclusion of Vikas Saptah, the Minister urged all citizens to make "Vocal for Local" a habit, take pride in indigenous products, and prioritise purchasing domestic items during the festivals.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Smt attended the event. Mira Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Mayor; Pratibha Jain, Gandhinagar District Panchayat President; Shilpa Patel, MLAs Rita Patel and Shri Alpesh Thakor, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, Additional Chief Secretaries Sunaina Tomar, SJ Haider, Dr Jayanti Ravi, along with senior secretaries of the state government, various officials, higher-ranking officers, and a large number of citizens and beneficiaries.

Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects which includes 299 projects of Urban Development and Urban Housing Department worth ₹2,079 crore, 64 projects worth ₹252 crore of Health and Family Welfare Department, Primary Education Department: 88 projects worth ₹138 crore, Science and Technology Department: 4 projects worth ₹84 crore, 8 projects of Social Justice and Empowerment Department worth ₹83 crore, 5 projects worth ₹60 crore of Labour and Employment Department.

Additionally, Inauguration and laying of foundation stone for various other projects by Chief Minister and other dignitaries which includes, 7 projects of Home Department worth ₹43 crore, Agriculture Department 2 projects worth ₹40 crore, 4 projects of Industry and Mines Department worth ₹34 crore, Technical Education 2 projects worth ₹31 crore, 4 projects of Ports and Transport Department worth ₹23 crore, Tourism Department 2 projects worth ₹21 crore. (ANI)

