Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the statewide Ravi Krishi Mahotsav 2024 from Sardar Krushinagar in Dantiwada, Banaskantha, stated that the state government is always ready to support the farmers, a press release by the Chief Minister's Office stated.

He stated that under the "visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gujarat has demonstrated how significant changes can be brought about in the agricultural sector through strong determination for development. This has been proven through initiatives like the Jyotigram Yojana, which ensures uninterrupted electricity and efficient irrigation management to provide sufficient water to farmers.

The Chief Minister further added that the goal of keeping the state at the forefront of the agricultural revolution for the nation has been realized through the success of the Krishi Mahotsav, initiated under the inspiration of the Prime Minister. Such events offer a platform for agricultural scientists to engage directly with farmers, providing them insights and guidance on crop cultivation and ways to achieve value addition in agriculture.

Additionally, CM urged farmers to take advantage of the state government's support for using drones in agriculture and promoting farm mechanization, which includes financial assistance for these advancements.

He also emphasized that the state government continuously supports farmers during natural disasters like unseasonal rains and cyclones, providing aid through agricultural relief packages to mitigate crop losses. In this regard, the Chief Minister announced that recently, a relief package of Rs 1,419 crore was allocated for crop losses due to unseasonal rains and cyclones, out of which around Rs 1,200 crore has already been disbursed to farmers.

The Chief Minister further stated that Krishi Mahotsav has played a pivotal role in guiding farmers toward technology-driven modern agriculture. He credited the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing natural farming. He also encouraged farmers to adopt cow-based natural farming, starting with one or two acres and gradually expanding its scope. This approach, he emphasized, not only preserves soil health but also protects human health.

He noted that due to the efforts of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvratji in promoting natural farming, approximately 9.85 lakh farmers have embraced sustainable agricultural practices. Addressing the importance of irrigation and electricity for farming, the Chief Minister mentioned that the state government is systematically working toward fulfilling farmers' demand for daytime electricity. He conveyed a firm commitment to ensuring daytime electricity for all farmers across the state within the next 6 to 8 months.

Ravi Krishi Mahotsav 2024 is scheduled to be held across more than 246 talukas in the state on December 6 and 7.

On this occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel honoured 12 farmers with the Sardar Patel Agricultural Research Awards for their unique innovations and contributions to the agricultural sector. Additionally, the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister released an informational booklet highlighting the latest agricultural technologies and distributed benefits amounting to Rs 11.48 lakh under various farmer-centric schemes.

Speaking at the event, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel stated that the government has made several decisions in the interest of farmers. Numerous schemes have been implemented, offering financial assistance and guidance through agricultural fairs.

He said that the government has also promoted natural farming while supporting new resources, improved seeds, higher yields, and cost-effective farming practices through expert advice.

"To ensure farmers receive fair crop prices, the government announces minimum support prices (MSP) and pays over 50 percent above the base price. Recently, MSPs have been declared for crops like groundnuts, moong (green gram), urad, and soybeans. For groundnut procurement, 160 centres have been established, and purchases at MSP are ongoing. Additionally, the government provides subsidies on all mechanical equipment for the benefit of farmers," he said.

The Minister further stated that over the past eight years, Rs 11,000 crore has been provided solely for crop loss compensation. The government has consistently prioritized the concerns of farmers and promoted zero-budget farming. To further accelerate the natural farming initiative, the government has established a Natural Farming University and Board, implementing various initiatives to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming practices, the release added.j

At the event, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Farmer Welfare, and Cooperation, Dr Anju Sharma, delivered the welcome address, while State Agriculture Director S J Solanki extended a vote of thanks.

The event was attended by MLAs Aniket Thakar, Swarupji Thakor, Keshaji Chauhan, and Mavjibhai Desai, former Union Minister Haribhai Chaudhary, former MPs, Ministers, district officials, including Sardar Krushi University's Vice Chancellor Dr R M Chauhan, Gujarat Natural Farming University's Vice Chancellor Dr K C Timbadia, and Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Cooperation Department Sandeep Kumar, along with a large gathering of farmers. (ANI)

