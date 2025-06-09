Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the newly constructed Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi, Vadodara district, and formally commenced the academic session.

The event was graced by the presence of saints, spiritual leaders, and distinguished dignitaries, according to the release.

Also Read | Axiom-4 Mission: Launch of Axiom-4 Mission To Send Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station Postponed to June 11, Says ISRO.

He said that "In the Indian education system along with knowledge, values are also essential."

He further explained that in the ancient Gurukul tradition, princes received education and initiation from revered sages. Lord Rama was educated by sages Vashishta and Vishwamitra, while Lord Shri Krishna acquired knowledge from Rishi Sandipani. This very Gurukul tradition is now being revitalised through modern methods, thereby honouring and preserving our ancient heritage.

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

The Chief Minister stated that institutions like these are, in contemporary times, blending the Gurukul tradition with modern advancements to offer students not only academic knowledge but also value-based and culturally grounded training essential for holistic development. The establishment of a modern hostel alongside a technologically equipped school campus marks the beginning of a new era in education.

He expressed firm belief that this Gurukul by the Swaminarayan institution will nurture a generation poised for a bright future founded on patriotism, values, and spirituality.

He mentioned that under the New Education Policy, which advances the legacy of ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, the Prime Minister has established sector-specific universities. For the first time, an education system rooted in Indian tradition and based on the mother tongue has been implemented.

Under the Prime Minister's guidance, the state government is bringing quality improvements in schools through the Gunotsav campaign. CM Patel emphasised that special attention has been given to the education of girls through initiatives such as Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav.

Chief Minister stated that through the Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati Yojana, students are being encouraged to opt for science streams.

"Within just one year, there has been a 27 percent increase in the number of students enrolling in the science stream. Through Mission School of Excellence and Vidya Samiksha Kendra, both standards and quality of education have progressed," he said.

The Prime Minister has resolved to establish India not just as a developing nation but as Viksit Bharat by 2047. Chief Minister urged that to realize this resolution, we must all contribute to shaping an "Amrit Generation" that is educated, value-oriented, and determined.

The CM mentioned that institutions like Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul play a vital role in supporting environmental initiatives led by the Prime Minister, including Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Catch the Rain, and No Usage of Single Use Plastic.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who displayed exceptional valour in protecting Bharat Mata for the unforgettable success of Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister said that this operation has given a new direction to India's fight against terrorism. The Prime Minister has set such an example of national defence that it will inspire future generations to serve the nation.

MLA Shailesh Mehta stated that, considering the cultural ethos of Darbhavati Nagari, the establishment of a Gurukul imparting value-based education had become a vital necessity. Under the leadership of the institution's directors--K P Swami, Nautam Swami, and Bapu Swami--this Gurukul has not merely been inaugurated today, but has marked the beginning of a new chapter in shaping the future of Darbhavati Nagari.

"The Chief Minister has shown special affection for Darbhavati by providing unique grants and developmental schemes, and therefore, I proudly say today that the Chief Minister's contribution to Darbhavati's development is invaluable. I express my heartfelt gratitude to him for that," Mehta said.

Jitubhai Vaghani, MLA Bhavnagar, stated that generally, when any educational institution is managed by commercial entities, it often operates with a profit-oriented approach. However, when such institutions are managed by saints, they are guided by a spirit of service and are enriched with cultural and moral values -- a truth that society has experienced firsthand.

Swaminarayan Gurukul is not just an educational institution; it is an abode of values. Such institutions, equipped with modern technology and rooted in values, contribute not only to teaching but also to showing students how to live. The real success of a Gurukul is when students feel drawn to attend, to study, and are shaped with Indianness, ethics, and patriotism alongside their education, the release said.

Nautam Swami presented an outline of Swaminarayan Gurukul's activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)