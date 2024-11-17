Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav Folk Art Museum, 'Virast,' in Akaru village, Dhandhuka and admired the museum's impressive collection of ancient artefacts and celebrated artworks, expressing his profound appreciation and delight, said a official statement from state government on Sunday.

In his address at the felicitation ceremony organized for the occasion, the CM highlighted the vital role of heritage in sustaining any culture and remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a tradition of honouring and promoting heritage, resulting in India's folk culture, languages, and traditions gaining global recognition, added the statement.

He specifically noted the global acclaim for Gujarat's Garba, attributing this achievement to the Prime Minister's visionary leadership. Referring to the event as a celebration of cultural pride, the Chief Minister congratulated Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav and his family for their six decades of dedicated efforts to preserve cultural heritage and for establishing the 'Virasat' Museum, read the statement further.

The CM conveyed confidence that the museum would serve as a vital centre for safeguarding folk art and culture while inspiring the younger generation.

Joravarsinh Jadav expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for gracing the occasion, noting that the Chief Minister's presence and the event would be etched in golden letters in the history of Akaru village.

The felicitation ceremony saw the participation of MP Devusinh Chauhan, Chandubhai Shihori, former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, MLAs Kalusinh Dabhi and Kiritsinh Dabhi, along with several other social and political leaders. (ANI)

