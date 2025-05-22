Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the celebrations of Honda Motorcycle Company's milestone of producing 50 crore motorcycles globally and 7 crore in India, held in Vithalapur of Ahmedabad district.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Patel said that the Honda Motorcycle Company's accomplishment of producing 50 crore two-wheelers globally and 7 crore in India is a proud achievement and deserves recognition.

CM Patel said that around two and a half decades ago, the automobile sector in Gujarat was scarcely discussed and that only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office as Chief Minister in 2001 did the state foster a robust ecosystem in the automobile industry, alongside progress in other sectors.

"What was once an underdeveloped Mandal-Becharaji-Vitthalapur region has now emerged as a thriving automobile hub, driven by the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister. PM Modi's 'Make in India, Made for the World' mantra has earned India strong recognition in today's global economy. The industries in the Mandal-Becharaji-Vitthalapur auto hub are successfully realising this vision," said CM Patel.

Referring to the Prime Minister's words, the Chief Minister emphasised that, alongside Gross Domestic Product (GDP), development focused on Gross Empowerment of People (GEP) is crucial, and the state government is consistently working towards this objective.

He said Gujarat is now emerging as a key hub for growing sectors like manufacturing, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and e-mobility. This advancement will drive job creation and foster the growth of both small and large industries, enabling GEP to surpass its goals.

The Chief Minister stated that Japan has been a significant partner in Gujarat's growth since the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

He announced that with the launch of Honda's fourth plant in Vithalapur, it will become the largest automobile manufacturing facility in the world, generating approximately 1,800 new jobs. Furthermore, this plant is set to become a major exporter.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable development amid evolving environmental challenges, the Chief Minister called upon everyone to support the Prime Minister's pledge to achieve zero carbon emissions.

On this occasion, Tsutsumu Otani, President and CEO of Honda, announced the launch of the fourth production line at the Honda Motorcycle plant in Vithalapur.

He said that this new production line, with a capacity of 6.50 lakh units, will be fully operational by 2027. As a result, the total capacity of the Vithalapur plant will reach 26.10 lakh units, making it the highest-producing plant in the world.

Furthermore, this expansion will generate around 1,800 new jobs. He also mentioned that the company is actively working on technologies to increase carbon neutrality and reduce the number of accidents.

Minoru Kato, Executive Officer of Honda Motorcycle, shared insights about the company's journey since its inception.

He noted that Honda, which began operations in 1948, now manufactures in 23 countries worldwide. Since commencing operations in India in 1984, the company has established four major plants across the country.

He highlighted the vital contribution of Indian consumers in achieving the global milestone of producing 50 crore motorcycles.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, Honda Company also presented 50 CB-350 model QRT motorcycles to the Gujarat Police as part of its social responsibility initiative.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department; P Swaroop, Industries Commissioner; Om Prakash Jat, Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad district; and numerous senior company executives and employees. (ANI)

