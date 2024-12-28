Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched a new citizen-centric initiative called the SWAR (Speech and Written Analysis Resource) platform, according to an official press release.

The release dated December 28 reads, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Team Gujarat has consistently implemented various initiatives and schemes aimed at improving the "ease of living" for its citizens. On December 25, Good Governance Day, the Chief Minister launched a new citizen-centric initiative called the SWAR (Speech and Written Analysis Resource) platform."

As per the release, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Bhashini Team (National Language Translation Mission), has developed the SWAR platform.

This innovative platform leverages technology to overcome language barriers. The Speech-to-Text feature has also been integrated into the Gujarat CMO website.

With the Speech-to-Text functionality, citizens can dictate their messages instead of typing them manually. The SWAR platform uses the indigenous artificial intelligence system, Bhashini, to facilitate this.

This technological advancement will enable the state government to reach a larger audience and significantly improve grievance redressal and feedback mechanisms.

In the future, the SWAR platform will support the Chief Minister's Office by incorporating advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Resources such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Open Source Generative AI (GenAI), Machine Learning (ML), and Computer Vision will be integrated into the resource library as per CMO requirements.

Through the SWAR platform, even citizens unfamiliar with English keyboards can easily submit their applications or grievances by voice. (ANI)

