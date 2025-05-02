Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday laid foundation stones for multiple development projects in Vadodara. He also supervised the Vishwamitri river project at the Mangal Panday bridge in the city.

On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday participated in the 'Gaurav Divas Parade' and various cultural programs held in Godhra.

The Governor and the Chief Minister jointly attended a special cultural event organised to commemorate the state's foundation, which included performances by local artists and public engagements.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Bhoomi Pujan and inaugurated multiple development projects in Godhra aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services in the region.

Continuing his official engagements, CM Patel also inaugurated a new plant at Rubamin Pvt. Limited in Halol, an industrial hub near Godhra. The inauguration marks another step toward industrial expansion and job creation in the Panchmahal district.

CM Patel also launched a milk processing plant located at Panchamrut Dairy.

These events were part of the statewide Gujarat Foundation Day celebrations, marking the formation of the state on May 1, 1960, after its separation from the erstwhile Bombay State.

Indian Navy's stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Surat arrived at Hazira port on Thursday, marking its first-ever visit to the city. The arrival coincided with Gujarat Foundation Day, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The warship will remain docked at the port for two days.

The vessel was welcomed by Surat MP Mukesh Dalal, Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia, and senior naval officials.

Speaking to the media, Commanding Officer Captain Sandeep Shorey described INS Surat as a multi-mission destroyer capable of targeting submarines, ships, and aircraft. It is also equipped to carry helicopters.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government is actively preserving the state's rich heritage. A notable testament to this effort is Gujarat's vibrant and diverse handloom and handicraft legacy, which continues to flourish as a result of the government's proactive initiatives.

During the financial year 2023-24, Garvi-Gurjari recorded unprecedented sales exceeding Rs 25 crore, marking the highest turnover in the past 50 years. In the subsequent financial year, 2024-25, this benchmark was further surpassed, with estimated sales reaching approximately Rs 31.70 crore. (ANI)

