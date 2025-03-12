Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): With the enthusiastic participation of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary, the members of the Legislative Assembly celebrated Holi, the festival of colours and joy, with great fervour, according to the Gujarat CMO statement.

After the Assembly session concluded on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, ministers, and MLAs gathered on the lush green lawn in front of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly to participate in the celebrations.

Also Read | ‘Grateful to My Family’, Says PM Narendra Modi for BJP's Historic Victory in Haryana Municipal Election.

Accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the traditional Gheraiya dance performed by tribal artists, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, along with ministers and MLAs, walked from the Assembly House to the premises.

In the lush green lawn of the Assembly premises, amidst the musical presentation of Holi songs and the lively atmosphere of tribal Holi dances, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, and all those present joyfully smeared colors on each other and celebrated Holi.

Also Read | 'Nitish Kumar Should Resign on His Own': Tejashwi Yadav Demands Bihar CM's Resignation, Calls Him 'Unfit' To Govern.

The beautiful rangoli, decorated with colourful flowers along with Charpai( traditional woven bed)- Dholiya ( cot or bedstead) added to the charm of the lush green premises, making it even more colorful, said the statement.

Ministers from the state cabinet, MLAs, and others joined in playing Garba to the tunes of Holi songs, filling the atmosphere with vibrant colors, excitement, and a spirit of mutual love.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shri Shankar Chaudhary, MLAs, and the guests relished the festival festivities and shared a communal meal.

Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary initiated this tradition of a vibrant, collective Holi celebration with the Assembly members last year.

Meanwhile, CM Patel also reaffirmed the state's commitment to providing green energy to industries, driving the growth of renewable energy.

He stated that just as the state government has successfully promoted green energy in the agriculture sector, it now aims to accelerate its adoption across the industrial sector, encouraging more industries to transition to sustainable energy sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)