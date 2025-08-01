Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 1 (ANI): The national-level "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Utsav Diwas" will be held tomorrow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the event, the Prime Minister will interact with and address farmers across the nation and release the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

In line with this, the state-level "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Utsav Diwas" program will be held tomorrow, August 02, in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Simultaneously, a district-level ceremony will be organised in Rajkot under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers during both events through a live broadcast.

In this context, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel stated that under the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse over ₹20,500 crore to more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country. Out of this, over ₹1,118 crore will be directly credited to the bank accounts of approximately more than 52.16 lakh farmer families in Gujarat.

During the state-level program, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will distribute assistance to beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme as well as to farmers benefiting from various central and state government schemes. Furthermore, progressive farmers will be felicitated during the event.

Moreover, the "PM Kisan Utsav Diwas" will also be organised in every district across Gujarat. The event will be broadcast live in all Gram Panchayats of the state as well as at 30 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

Across the state, these events will witness the presence of members of the State Cabinet, Members of Parliament, MLAs, other dignitaries and officials, along with the participation of approximately more than 2.5 lakh farmers.

Notably, under the PM-KISAN scheme, ₹3.69 lakh crore has been disbursed through 19 instalments to more than 11 crore farmer families across India. Correspondingly, in Gujarat, beneficiary farmer families have received direct assistance of more than ₹19,993 crore credited to their bank accounts through these 19 instalments. (ANI)

