Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], 24 July (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to inaugurate the newly established NCC Leadership Academy at Navli in Anand district on Friday, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.

According to the statement, developed under the Gujarat Government, the academy is envisioned as a centre for shaping leadership, discipline, and a strong sense of national duty among the youth of the state. With two academies already operating in Ahmedabad and Rajpipla, this will be Gujarat's third NCC Leadership Academy. It will function under the Vallabh Vidyanagar Group Headquarters.

In its first phase, the academy has been built at a cost of Rs 5 crores and offers modern residential and training facilities for 200 cadets.

The second phase will involve an additional investment of Rs 25 crores, increasing the total capacity to 600 cadets. The academy is equipped to provide well-rounded physical and intellectual training. Facilities include a rock climbing wall, obstacle course, firing range, digital classrooms, and a large drill ground, all designed to support the growth and development of young cadets, the statement said.

Following the inauguration, the 'Youth Disaster Training Camp' and the 'Combined Annual Training Camp' will begin at the academy on July 28. Going forward, NCC camps will be held on the campus regularly. Spanning 15 acres, the academy will play a pivotal role in enhancing NCC training in Gujarat. It will help instill values of leadership, patriotism, and social responsibility in the youth. The development of this academy reflects the Gujarat Government's strong commitment to youth empowerment and nation-building.

Colonel Manish Bhola, Commanding Officer of 4 Gujarat NCC Battalion, Vallabh Vidyanagar, states, "Once the academy reaches its full capacity of 600 cadets, it will become the largest NCC Leadership Academy in Gujarat. It is a significant opportunity for the youth of the state and will boost their confidence. This facility will help improve their performance at the national level. Various battalion-level camps from across Gujarat will be conducted here, and cadets for the Republic Day Parade will also be selected from this academy. At present, Gujarat has a cadre strength of 75,000, which we aim to increase to 85,000 in the future."

In Gujarat, NCC continues to work actively across various levels to cultivate these values among youth. So far, over 135 military training camps and over 45 social awareness camps have been organised in the state, with participation from over 1.9 lakh students.

From Gujarat, 20 cadets have gone on to become commissioned officers, and 213 Agniveers have been enrolled. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has consistently acknowledged the crucial role of the NCC in nation-building through youth development.

He has noted that NCC cadets represent the "Amrit Generation" of India, a generation that will lead the country to greater heights over the next 25 years and contribute to building an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, the statement added. (ANI)

