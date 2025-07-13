Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Due to the ongoing monsoon season, the state government has adopted a proactive approach to restore roads that have been damaged. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has issued clear directives to the Roads & Buildings Department to ensure that all such damaged roads are promptly repaired, with strict instructions to complete the work at the earliest, as per the Gujarat CMO statement.

Consequently, these works are currently being carried out across the state on a priority basis.

Under the Roads and Buildings Department, more than 10,000 citizens across the state have registered on the 'Guj-MARG' application. Through this platform, a total of approximately 3,632 complaints have been lodged, of which 99.66 per cent, amounting to 3,620 complaints, have been positively resolved. The remaining seven complaints are under active progress.

According to information provided by the Roads & Buildings Department, the 'Guj-MARG' application has been launched to ensure prompt and effective resolution of issues such as potholes, damaged bridges, and other infrastructural problems across the state. Citizens are encouraged to report local issues through this platform.

Developed by the Gujarat Roads & Buildings Department, the 'Guj-MARG' app serves as a dedicated channel for registering complaints related to road conditions, bridges, and other infrastructure. Through this app, citizens can notify officials about potholes, damaged bridges, and similar concerns, enabling swift action, said the statement.

As per the statement, the primary objective of the application is to provide a user-friendly platform for people in Gujarat to contact the department regarding such matters directly. Citizens can also upload photographs with their complaints and track the status of their submissions.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store, as stated by the department. (ANI)

