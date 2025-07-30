Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel carried out a tree plantation in the Chandlodia area of Ahmedabad under the Mission Four Million Trees 2025 initiative, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, MLAs from the city area, and officials of the Municipal Corporation also joined in the plantation drive.

The statement mentioned that under the leadership of CM Patel, Ahmedabad has emerged as a frontrunner in the nationwide mission to become a clean and green city. Guided by CM's commitment, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set a determined goal to make Ahmedabad the cleanest city in India.

Taking this mission a step further, the Corporation has launched the ambitious Mission Four Million Trees 2025, aiming to plant 40 lakhs trees and transform Ahmedabad from a Clean City into a vibrant Green City.

Under the Mission Four Million Trees 2025 - FMT, a target of planting a total of 40 lakh trees across the city has been set. As of July 27, a total of 20,42,689 trees have been planted.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has achieved 51% of the target plantation against the goal of 40 lakh trees," the statement read.

Citizens can also register on the AMC Seva App to request a free tree plantation, with the AMC team visiting their doorstep to plant a tree, free of cost.

Earlier, on July 29, the Chief Minister called for achieving 100% beneficiary coverage in quality schemes and initiatives, so that such recognition ceremonies become a norm in every district and taluka of the state.

Addressing the 'Sampurnata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh' held to honour excellence in holistic development across Aspirational Districts and Talukas (Blocks), the CM noted that under PM Modi's leadership, sectors from semiconductors to sanitation are prioritised. Technology-driven systems have raised public expectations, and it is our duty to meet them and ensure continued quality services. (ANI)

