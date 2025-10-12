Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed aarti and worship of Lord Ghantakarna at the renowned Jain pilgrimage site, Mahudi Jinalaya, and prayed for the prosperity of the state in Gandhinagar.

During his visit to Mahudi for the flag-off ceremony of the Vikas Rath under the ongoing Vikas Saptah celebrations in Gandhinagar district, he had the darshan of Lord Ghantakarna at the Mahudi pilgrimage site and performed Aarti and worship, praying for the happiness, prosperity, peace, and development of all citizens of the state, a press release stated.

Also Read | RBI Launches Same-Day Cheque Clearing System To Boost Banking Efficiency; Funds To Be Credited Within 3 Hours From January 2026.

Earlier, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel initiated the payment of an additional grant of Rs 576 crore for Octroi compensation to the state's Gram Panchayats from Rajkot. The remarkable journey of good governance and development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, is commemorated every year in Gujarat as Vikas Saptah, observed from October 7 to 15.

On the fifth day of this year's Vikas Saptah, a state-level 'Viksit Gaam, Viksit Gujarat' program was organised in Rajkot in the inspiring presence of the Chief Minister and dignitaries.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Minor Gang-Raped by 5 Unidentified Men in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Arrested After Encounter (Watch Videos).

In this program, apart from the symbolic start of the payment of the additional grant amount for Octroi compensation to the state's Gram Panchayats, he also honoured eight government institutions, including Panchayats, for excellent performance under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' and felicitated four self-help groups.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister had abolished Octroi in Gujarat to accelerate the Ease of Doing Business. To ensure that the pace of rural development remained unaffected by the loss of Octroi revenue and that developmental activities continued seamlessly, the state's Gram Panchayats have been provided with additional grants exceeding Rs 576 crore over the past decade as compensation for Octroi abolition.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister has progressively enhanced the Finance Commission grants to strengthen rural infrastructure, including roads, electricity, and water supply.

The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister's decision to provide incentive grants to Samras Panchayats has accelerated the development of Gram Panchayats, with 761 villages achieving Samras status this year.

Youth participation in Panchayat governance has also increased, with 42 per cent of Sarpanches aged between 21 and 40 years, and many PhD holders now leading their villages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)